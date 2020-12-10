but it had fallen to 200m in some areas, affecting roads.

Some Southlanders could be forgiven for thinking they are in for a white Christmas as they woke to snow falling on Friday morning.Snow is falling on State Highway 6 between Lumsden and Kingston, on Gorge Hill between Te Anau and Mossburn and in hill country in the province.There is a dusting of snow on the Remarkables mountain range in Queenstown, and snow had started to fall in Arrowtown.Police said there had been no weather-related incidents.Duty forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said snow showers could continue into the afternoon on Friday, but they would be mostly on higher ground.Snow is falling on Gorge Hill between Te Anau and Mossburn on Friday morning.