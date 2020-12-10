© Youtube

"It was all suspicious."

"There was not a Republican at every table. That place was loaded with hate. When we'd walk by, they'd turn the envelopes over." Forlini said the Republicans were vastly outnumbered inside, even though dozens were left waiting hours to come inside, for an official excuse that has evolved over time and most recently has been that the building was at "COVID capacity."

Democrats used COVID as the excuse to help cover their tracks

A Michigan data vendor looked up Ms. Leal in the voter database for the Gateway Pundit and said that Ms. Leal has a code as an 'overseas civilian government contractor' and has a registered voter address for the one described in Detroit, but has a secondary mailing address directing her absentee ballots to another address in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. That address appears to be a condo complex. The two addresses, in two different countries, are six driving miles apart, where the American address does not exist. The last time her record was updated was in October 2012, and she has reliably voted absentee since then in both the primary and general elections. She is modeled to be 98% likely Democrat, the data vendor added.



Dozens of Facebook profiles with the same name come up with no obvious 71 year old government contractor. Phone calls to the number associated with Kathy Leal reached a disconnected number.





Elizabeth Forlini had to be escorted out of TCF center by Detroit pd who were worried for her safety!

"We had to be escorted out by Detroit Police because of how hostile the crowd was." "It was terrible."