Biden
© Wall Street Journal/Unknown
Arizona certifies Biden win
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld President-elect Joe Biden's win in Arizona's presidential race, turning down the Republican Party's bid to review more ballots cast in Maricopa County.

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward had alleged that some votes for President Trump may not have been counted correctly in our state. The Arizona Supreme Court, however, says the evidence they've been shown is not enough to overturn Biden's win. This is the latest of many Republican led lawsuits that have been turned down in Arizona courts due to lack of evidence of any voter fraud.

The court battle over the election is still not over in Arizona though. The court also ruled that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Governor Doug Ducey must file an argument to respond to a request Ward to unseal "exhibits." It's unclear what those exhibits are.

Arizona's election results were recently certified, and the Electoral College is expected to meet on December 14.