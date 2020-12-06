Adolf Hitler Uunona was elected last week as councillor for the Ompundja constituency.
In an interview with German newspaper Bild, he insisted he had "nothing to do" with Nazi ideology.
Adolf, like other Germanic first names, is not uncommon in the country, which was once a German colony.
He was elected for the ruling Swapo party, which led the campaign against colonial and white-minority rule.
Mr Uunona admitted that his father had named him after the Nazi leader, but said "he probably didn't understand what Adolf Hitler stood for".
"As a child I saw it as a totally normal name," said Mr Uunona, who won his seat with 85% of the vote.
"It wasn't until I was growing up that I realised: This man wanted to subjugate the whole world," he said, adding. "I have nothing to do with any of these things."
Mr Uunona said his wife calls him Adolf and he goes by the name in public, and has no plans to change it.