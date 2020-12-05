Puppet Masters
Ice Age Farmer Report: Soybean shortage & cyberattack on food supply chain - Achilles' Heel
Ice Age Farmer
Fri, 04 Dec 2020 15:09 UTC
A recent attack on Americold offers a perfect case study of this achilles heel in our food supply. There is a lot to digest here -- Christian breaks it down.
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Was insecure voting this year's 'insurance policy' for Democrats?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Soybean shortage & cyberattack on food supply chain - Achilles' Heel
- Cyclone Burevi batters Puducherry, India - heavy flooding in several places
- One dead in Cebu, Philippines flooding after heavy rains
- Heavy rains cause flooding in Kuwait
- Heavy rains in western Indonesia leave 5 dead, 2,700 homes flooded - floodwaters reached as high as 5 meters (16 feet)
- Killing of 3 monks by wild elephants shocks Buddhist Thailand
- Los Angeles bar owner furious to see Mayor Garcetti approved outdoor dining area for movie company across from her shuttered restaurant
- USA Today is COVID damage control, not 'fact-checking'
- Ingraham: Elites, political class seek a post-pandemic world that is 'never normal again'
- Leader of black militia group, NFAC, accused of pointing gun at police before Breonna Taylor rally
- German lawyers initiate class-action Coronavirus litigation
- 'It's time to cancel everything': LA mayor issues strict warning to residents as multiple politicians break own Covid-19 rules
- Chief medical officer says Canadians who refuse vaccine won't have "freedom to move around"
- Biden says that if he had disagreement with Obama as VP, he would have 'developed some disease' and resigned
- Newsom's new region-based stay-at-home order for Southern California defies logic
- Biden-linked firm WestExec scrubs China work from website
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Three cycles of time converge on Dec 21, 2020
- San Francisco man arrested for vehicle theft for 13th time in just 18 months amid push by Soros-linked DA to put fewer people in jail
- These hypocritical government officials want YOU to stay home while THEY go out and party
- Was insecure voting this year's 'insurance policy' for Democrats?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Soybean shortage & cyberattack on food supply chain - Achilles' Heel
- Biden says that if he had disagreement with Obama as VP, he would have 'developed some disease' and resigned
- Newsom's new region-based stay-at-home order for Southern California defies logic
- Biden-linked firm WestExec scrubs China work from website
- These hypocritical government officials want YOU to stay home while THEY go out and party
- Behind Viktor Orban's defiance of Brussels' Orwellian 'Rule of Law'
- The smoking gun for 2020 election fraud: Georgia officials busted at state vote-farm arena
- AMLO: The use of face masks due to coronavirus is not essential
- Will world community condemn the murder of Iran's nuclear scientist?
- Sports stars and high-value business travellers exempt from UK's quarantine
- Biden to make all Americans wear face muzzles 'for first 100 days' of glorious new regime
- Bank of England 'lost track' of £50 billion banknotes
- 'Running out of time': US adds new demands as Russia makes concessions to save nuclear deterrent deal - envoy
- Prominent Democratic strategist and Newsom adviser facing domestic violence charges
- Georgia group founded by Stacey Abrams under investigation for seeking out-of-state, dead voters
- Bill Clinton's former 'right-hand man' claims the president visited Epstein's Island in 2003
- Dominion Software was accessible to far Left 'Indivisible' organizers on election night — An Obama-linked group that ENDORSED JOE BIDEN
- Best of the Web: Israel carried out Iranian scientist's assassination, media claims citing US official
- 2,783 of Azerbaijan's troops died during Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - report
- Los Angeles bar owner furious to see Mayor Garcetti approved outdoor dining area for movie company across from her shuttered restaurant
- USA Today is COVID damage control, not 'fact-checking'
- Ingraham: Elites, political class seek a post-pandemic world that is 'never normal again'
- Leader of black militia group, NFAC, accused of pointing gun at police before Breonna Taylor rally
- 'It's time to cancel everything': LA mayor issues strict warning to residents as multiple politicians break own Covid-19 rules
- Chief medical officer says Canadians who refuse vaccine won't have "freedom to move around"
- San Francisco man arrested for vehicle theft for 13th time in just 18 months amid push by Soros-linked DA to put fewer people in jail
- Beirut detains Lebanese-French businessman close to Sarkozy after Interpol request
- Disgusting: World Economic Forum encourages plebs to eat weeds & drink sewage to reduce CO2 emissions
- Covid rules 'misunderstood, toothless, or insufficient': Experts claim most countries violated international law during pandemic
- Leading Russian liberal journalist fired by US state-controlled media RFE/RL for discussing family of Alexey Navalny's wife
- Best of the Web: Busted! Video from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under table AFTER supervisor told GOP poll workers to go home - UPDATE
- Arizona legislature calls for immediate 'forensic audit' of Dominion voting machines - Michigan GOP says SoS trying to delete data amid audit calls
- 13yo Palestinian boy shot & killed by Israeli forces during West Bank protest against settlements
- Best of the Web: One batch of 23,000 ballots, all for Biden, identified in Georgia - Trump Team analyzes Dominion machine, finds vote switching
- Best of the Web: Nevada court hears of USPS witness obstruction, flawed machine inspections, and deceased voters
- Ghislaine Maxwell to make new bail request in closed-door hearing
- Google faces complaint from NLRB alleging surveillance of employees and other labor violations
- L.A. County must show scientific evidence for outdoor dining ban, judge orders
- 'Anti-gay' Hungarian politician resigns after being caught by Brussels police fleeing a 25-man orgy
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the families
- Early human landscape modifications discovered in Amazonia
- Researchers offer new theory on Venus figurines
- Ancient Doggerland archipelago survived Storegga tsunami 8,000-years-ago
- Eight mile wall of 'breathtaking' prehistoric rock art discovered in Amazon rainforest
- Mouthless 'alien mask' found at late Chalcolithic mound in Bulgaria
- New Karahantepe settlement 'may be older than Göbeklitepe'
- The art of political lying
- Ancient blanket made from turkey feathers
- Barbegal water mills: Unique hydraulics of 'world's earliest known industrial plant' revealed
- Californian cave artists may have used hallucinogens
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Three cycles of time converge on Dec 21, 2020
- Cluster of Alaskan islands could be super volcano
- Newly discovered ghostly 'odd radio circles' can't be explained by current theories
- Black hole's structure possibly glimpsed, as dust ring casts shadows and rays far across space
- Elon Musk says SpaceX will attempt uncrewed Mars flight in two years, human landing in four to six
- Scientists identify gene responsible for aging of human cells
- Unknown space object just skimmed past Earth and scientists still don't know what it is
- Frozen bird found in Siberia is 46,000 years old
- Sun ejects biggest solar flare in years - comes ahead of next active cycle
- Hope for Mars Missions: New Technology Can Extract Water and Fuel from Salty Water
- Best of the Web: The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic
- AI program capable of predicting protein shapes, could 'revolutionize' medical research
- Chernobyl fungus could shield astronauts from cosmic radiation
- CNO energy-production mechanism detected in our Sun
- 'Superbolts' detected above atmosphere are over 1,000 times brighter than normal lightning
- Chromosomes revealed to look different than expected in never seen before 3D image
- Mitochondrial changes key to health problems in Space
- Scientists propose new way of ordering the elements
- Medicinal plant may have evolved camouflage to evade humans
- SOTT Focus: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Cyclone Burevi batters Puducherry, India - heavy flooding in several places
- One dead in Cebu, Philippines flooding after heavy rains
- Heavy rains cause flooding in Kuwait
- Heavy rains in western Indonesia leave 5 dead, 2,700 homes flooded - floodwaters reached as high as 5 meters (16 feet)
- Killing of 3 monks by wild elephants shocks Buddhist Thailand
- Hail the size of baseballs and flash floods hit northern Saudi Arabia
- California wildfire leads to evacuations as 4,000 acres burn
- Police in Scotland forced to reassure callers that 'explosions' are thundersnow
- Sri Lanka confirms 2 deaths due to Cyclone Burevi
- At least 4 killed by lightning strikes in Mozambique
- Strange animal behavior: Kangaroo attacks female jogger then waits outside house 'like something from a horror movie'
- Parts of Kansas saw up to a foot of snow from winter storm
- Record rainfall triggers floods and landslides in south east Alaska - 11.7 inches of rain in 48 hours
- Dogs attack and kill man in Meru, Kenya
- Record cold, record-fast zonal winds, missing NLCs and an open ozone hole: Antarctic weather has scientists in a spin
- Delhi records coldest November in 71 years
- Southeast Turkey shaken by shallow M5.0 earthquake
- Stunning light pillars illuminate night sky in Chinese city
- Flooding in southern provinces of Thailand after heavy rainfall- at least 5 dead (UPDATE)
- 6 people missing after 2 days of heavy rain cause mudslides in Haines, Alaska
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- German lawyers initiate class-action Coronavirus litigation
- 2019 saw UK dementia deaths decline by largest number in 20 years
- Iron will to live: 102 year-old woman has survived the Spanish Flu, cancer and Covid
- Covid-19 was present in America BEFORE being officially confirmed in China, study by US health protection agency says
- Gut microbiome linked to poor sleep via metabolite production
- 5 burning questions about the new COVID vaccine in the UK
- How COVID-19 vaccine can destroy your immune system
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN - Masks Still Don't Work. Meat is Still Good For You
- The strangely unscientific masking of America
- The genetics of side-effects
- Meat is magnificent: Water, carbon, methane & nutrition
- Here's why you should skip the COVID vaccine
- Best of the Web: Activating the vagus nerve could lower your risk for Covid-19 and other inflammatory conditions
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- American with rare muscle atrophy walks again thanks to treatment in Russia - US doctors gave him no chance of recovery
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
Quote of the Day
The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
They are indeed getting in the faces of the people, eh? R.C.
in the banana republic the dems received 5 times more in "contributions " from the ruling class than did GOP---only the stupid and dementia...
05.12.2020 Birmingham - COVID-19 sceptics take to streets in first major demo after vaccine approval....[Link]
The question is Did Trump really have the virus or was it a ploy for sympathy
“those who refuse…” more fear inducing garbage from the sith, showing their sickly desperation to control you: your body/mind/spirit. you can do...
Comment: View also: Ice Age Farmer Report: "Next crisis bigger than COVID" - Power grid/finance down - WEF Cyber polygon