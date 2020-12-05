© Paul Lauro



A man was killed while several residents were evacuated after a downpour on Wednesday caused heavy flooding in some areas in northern Cebu.The body of Jay Warren Almaden, 26, was found several hours after he was swept away by strong current while crossing a river in Barangay Oguis, Danao City, said Police Maj. Maria Theresa Macatangay, chief of the Danao City Police Station.Macatangay said some residents saw Almaden driving a motorcycle and trying to cross the river at around 9 a.m.Police said Almaden fell off the motorcycle after losing his balance while trying to maneuver through the rampaging river.Rescuers found his body in a river bank in the adjacent barangay some seven hours after he went missing.Balamban Mayor Alex Binghay said at least 200 residents were evacuated to Barangay Nangka Covered Court and Balamban Central Elementary School.Heavy rains that were experienced in some parts in Cebu were triggered by the tail-end of a frontal system and the extensions of a low-pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) reported.Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas on Friday, December 4.