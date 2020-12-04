Comment: The evidence pile in Trump's favor continues to mount...
Tonight a batch of 23,000 Biden-only ballots have been identified and determined to be fraudulent - removing these fraudulent ballots will give Georgia to President Trump.
Comment: This video was uploaded on November 21. TGP is a bit late to the party - but that's okay, the video is solid. See also this video response to the original video (and Endeez's response in the comments):
A video has surfaced showing a batch of 23,000 ballots all for Biden that were reported in Georgia - a state where the media says Biden is leading by 10,000 votes:
In a twitter thread one individual compared the video to affidavits from people in Georgia:
Two affidavits describe a batch of Biden votes which were in pristine condition and perfectly made:
Poll workers saw votes that were all for Biden that could be easily identified:
These ballots may have been counted after Republicans were removed from the room due to a reported water main break:
We however were the ones to break the story that the water main break was a fraud - it never happened - it was a lie.
BOOM - there you have it - and these are easily enough votes to move Georgia over to the Trump column where it should be.Georgians need to rise up and demand justice and integrity in their election and demand these fraudulent votes be eliminated from the count. Biden should be disqualified as well.
Comment: This news is breaking: John Fredericks appeared on Bannon's War Room and claimed that the Trump team has been able to analyze a Dominion machine in Ware County, Georgia. It reportedly showed 37 votes flipped from Biden to Trump, which would allegedly extrapolate to 14,000 votes in all of Georgia (assuming similar changes in all other counties).
One of the Georgians who volunteered to watch election locations to make sure Dominion didn't do anything shady while they were under court order not to tamper with the voting machines found this: