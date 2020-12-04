A kangaroo attacked a female jogger and chased her to a house in a scene 'like a horror movie' in Australia which was blamed on her perfume driving the animal wild.A ranger told her that the scent of the Sarah Jessica Parker perfume she was wearing had likely attracted the kangaroo's attention, she said.'It's so funny because who puts perfume on to go on a run?,' Noonan said as she recounted the attack.'I left early in the morning and I was fumbling around for deodorant and that's all I could find. I was not trying to attract any kangaroos, I can assure you that.''It was something out of a horror movie. It just kept coming and coming. I thought, oh my God, this kangaroo is going to kill me,' she said.Noonan was running in Beaconsfield, a suburb of Melbourne, where the ranger told her that the fragrance was likely to blame.Authorities in Australia say the risk of kangaroo attack is generally very low, but their behaviour can be 'unpredictable when they feel threatened'.When they do attack, they will push with their forepaws or kick out with their hind legs, treating their human target like another kangaroo.Experts advise people to curl into a ball and lie still with their hands covering their face if they are attacked by a kangaroo, and wait for the animal to move away.