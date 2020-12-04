dog attack
Shock engulfed Kiandugui Village in Kibirichia, Meru County, after residents found the mutilated body of a 30-year-old man who had been mauled to death by dogs.

It is suspected that the man, identified as Mbaya wa Ndethu, was attacked by the dogs as he went home. It was drizzling at the time.

The dogs tore his clothes, stripping him naked, before mauling him to death.

Area elder, Nteere Muguna, said the man's legs and hands had been partially eaten by the dogs while pieces of his clothes and shoes were scattered all over.

Some residents of Kiandugui Village in Kibirichia, Meru County at the scene where the body of a man said to have been killed by a pack of dogs was found on December 2, 2020.
© Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group
Some residents of Kiandugui Village in Kibirichia, Meru County at the scene where the body of a man said to have been killed by a pack of dogs was found on December 2, 2020.
"Many parts of his body have been mauled by the dogs and the ground where the attack seems to have occurred shows signs of a major struggle. The dogs dragged the body and left it under trees," he said.

Distraught residents rushed to the scene to view the body on learning of the shocking news.

"I was worried it was my child who was coming from school. It is an ugly scene which has left me shaken," said a mother who did not give her name.

Mr Muguna appealed to dog owners to ensure the canines are properly secured on chains and leashes to prevent them from attacking people.

"They should not be left to roam on the roads where they can attack people," he said.