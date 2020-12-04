© Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group



Shock engulfed Kiandugui Village in Kibirichia, Meru County, after residents found the mutilated body of a 30-year-old man who had been mauled to death by dogs.It is suspected that the man, identified as Mbaya wa Ndethu, was attacked by the dogs as he went home. It was drizzling at the time."Many parts of his body have been mauled by the dogs and the ground where the attack seems to have occurred shows signs of a major struggle. The dogs dragged the body and left it under trees," he said.Distraught residents rushed to the scene to view the body on learning of the shocking news."I was worried it was my child who was coming from school. It is an ugly scene which has left me shaken," said a mother who did not give her name.Mr Muguna appealed to dog owners to ensure the canines are properly secured on chains and leashes to prevent them from attacking people."They should not be left to roam on the roads where they can attack people," he said.