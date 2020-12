© REUTERS/Molly Darlington



the newly authorised vaccine was only a "step" towards normal and strongly hinted that restrictions would need to continue until at least the spring

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it,"

There is no evidence that lockdown led to a net saving of lives (quite the contrary in fact).

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66

Yet the well-off 'experts' continue to champion ruinous lockdowns, oblivious to the devastation they are wreaking on people's lives.It was more than just a shop. Debenhams was part of British life. Part of the national fabric. It was a Clark who started it. William Clark (no relation, or at least not that I am aware of), began trading as a draper's store in 1778. Thirty-five years later, Mr. Debenham became a partner and the name changed to Clark & Debenham.Now, Debenhams is no more. Or rather it will be no more once its fire sale is over.2020 is sucking the pleasure out of so many things, not least in regard to shopping. 'Click and Collect' is being aggressively promoted, but the joy of shopping is in the lingering. In the browsing. But the 'experts' don't want us to do that.Earlier in the week, the behavioural psychologist and well-heeled political activist Professor Susan Michie ofMichie claimed, "We're all taking a gamble any time we're putting ourselves into a place where other people are who might be infected." Did she even stop to think, or care, how her comments might affect the trade of these 'non-essential' shops?Like many other department stores,, which I commented on in the Daily Express in January, but lockdown delivered the final blow. As it did to the wonderful Edinburgh Woollen Mill, founded in 1946, but now in administration Back in the 1980s, the EWM owned racehorses. Now, like all the other companies that have collapsed since March, its race is run. You really didn't have to be Nostradamus to predict the disastrous impact that lockdowns and other Covid-19 restrictions would have not just on the high street, but the economy in general.Put another way:Yet, incredibly some thought there would be no great price to pay. That we could just carry on locking down for months on end and then everything would be absolutely hunky dory afterwards.As labelling people 'deniers' is all the rage, perhaps we could call these people - who tweeted the '#ExtendtheLockdown' hashtag in May and June - as 'basic rules of'. Now, they very publicly shed crocodile tears for jobs lost and call for more 'support' for those out of work, yet they advocated the very policies which were guaranteed to bring these unhappy outcomes about."Thousands of Debenhams staff and their families face huge uncertainty this Christmas. Retail workers across the country will be worried about the future. Our high streets face a defining few months. We must fight to protect good jobs and good businesses," tweeted Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer when the news broke. But Labour's line throughout the year has been to push for even tougher restrictions.This is the real Covid divide of 2020.I'm not just referring here to government ministers likeWhen I hear these people spout off about how restrictions shouldn't be eased, or need to be strengthened still further,We can update Upton for 2020: "It is difficult to get a man to understand the negative effects of lockdowns and draconian Covid restrictions when his salary won't be adversely affected by them."Just a day before the sad news about Debenhams was announced, Neil Ferguson, on whose modelling lockdown was based, appeared on the BBC's Newsnight programme to say that he had received hate mail.We were all meant to feel very sorry for him. Don't get me wrong, sending hate mail is wrong. But it is surely Ferguson who should be saying sorry to everyone else. He remains in a well-paid, secure position as a professor at Imperial College. Ferguson said, "As a scientist who has been quite prominent at times in the epidemic for me and people like me, it has been, at times, very difficult."As 'difficult' as it is for? What kind of Christmas will they have?But the people who urged, and propagandized, for ruinous lockdowns which have put the country on course for its worst slump for 300 years will be immune to its consequences. And it really didn't have to be this way.But there is evidence - all around us - of the economic destruction it has caused. Lockdowns, even on their own terms, don't work, but the sad truth is that only when those advocating continued restrictions start losing THEIR jobs and their high salaries will the situation change.