© REUTERS/Molly Darlington



the newly authorised vaccine was only a "step" towards normal and strongly hinted that restrictions would need to continue until at least the spring

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it,"

There is no evidence that lockdown led to a net saving of lives (quite the contrary in fact).

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66