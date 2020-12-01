Yesterday, President Trump's legal team attacked Dominion Voting Systems Company for its ties to Communist China, and for corrupting foreign and domestic elections, including the 2020 general election. Trump's lawyer, Sidney Powell, attacked numerous Governors and Secretary of States for their ties and corruption to the company now accused of switching votes in numerous states like Nevada.Many Republicans, including Adam Laxalt, have been extremely critical of Nevada Sec of State Barbara Cegavske for taking a public stand against Pres. Trump this entire election season.