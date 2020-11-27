Phil Scott
Governor of Vermont Phil Scott
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is giving schools the green light to interrogate students about their Thanksgiving activities following the break.

According to Scott, students or parents who admit to violating the state's holiday travel and gathering rules will be forced to participate in online school for two weeks, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The penalty will be reduced to one week if the students in question take a COVID-19 test.
The same quarantine method, Scott claimed, should apply to businesses whose employees decided to celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays with friends and family.

Scott also announced the cancellation of school sports until further notice, pinning the responsibility of mitigating coronavirus spread on parents of school-age children.

Scott echoed promises made by other politicians around the country in March, claiming that making sacrifices now would make future circumstances better.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Scott threatened that he has "a lot of tools in the toolbox" and could use them if the virus continues to spread in his state.

Just this week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown encouraged citizens to call the police on their neighbors who violate her latest executive order, which includes a six-person limit from two households maximum on in-home gatherings. People who violate Brown's orders this Thanksgiving could face misdemeanor penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines of up to $1,250, or both.