Mattis penned the op-ed, titled "Defense in Depth," for Foreign Affairs with Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, Jim Ellis, a fellow at the Hoover Institution and former commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and Joe Felter, a fellow at the Hoover Institution.
"In January, when President Joe Biden and his national security team begin to reevaluate U.S. foreign policy, we hope they will quickly revise the national security strategy to eliminate 'America first' from its contents, restoring in its place the commitment to cooperative security that has served the United States so well for decades. The best strategy for ensuring safety and prosperity is to buttress American military strength with enhanced civilian tools and a restored network of solid alliances - both necessary to achieving defense in depth."
The four authors also [wrote] that the U.S. currently is
"undermining the foundations of an international order manifestly advantageous to U.S. interests, reflecting a basic ignorance of the extent to which both robust alliances and international institutions provide vital strategic depth. In practice, 'America first' has meant 'America alone'. That has damaged the country's ability to address problems before they reach U.S. territory and has thus compounded the danger emergent threats pose."They wrote that advocates of the Trump administration's approach "seem to believe that other countries will have no choice but to accede to the United States' wishes and cooperate on its terms."
"This is delusion. Sovereign countries always have choices: to compromise with aggressors, take actions opposed to U.S. interests, opt out of assistance when the United States needs it, or cooperate with one another on activities from which the United States is excluded. Assuming otherwise has the result of emboldening adversaries and encouraging tests of the strength of U.S. commitments."Mattis and his co-authors said that
"to dismiss U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere as 'endless' or 'forever' wars - as both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden do - rather than as support to friendly governments struggling to exert control over their own territory misses the point.They also warned that
"It is in the United States' interests to build the capacity of such governments to deal with the threats that concern Americans; that work isn't quick or linear, but it is an investment in both greater security and stronger relationships and preferable to the United States' indefinitely having to take care of threats on its own.
"The principal external threat the United States faces today is an aggressive and revisionist China - the only challenger that could potentially undermine the American way of life."
"not even the United States is strong enough to protect itself on its own. Crucially, the United States should not press countries to choose outright between the two powers. A 'with us or against us' approach plays to China's advantage because the economic prosperity of U.S. allies and partners hinges on strong trade and investment relationships with Beijing."Instead, they recommended emphasizing
"common codes of behavior and encourage states to publicly promulgate a vision for their country's sovereign future and the types of partnerships they need to pursue it."
Comment: Some fancy wording to create the illusion of cooperation and avoid the phrase: 'New World Order'. The four authors? Conquest, War, Famine, Plague. The apocalyptic ride has already begun. If America doesn't rebuild herself, she is no great help to anyone.
FYI: The Hoover Institute is a public policy think tank in Stanford, CA founded by Herbert Hoover and connected to Stanford University. A few of the notable think tankers: Condoleezza Rice (current director), George Schultz, Michael McFaul, H.R. McMaster, Thomas Sowell (and three of the authors above) - tells you something about who and what it attracts. It is noted to be the 10th-most influential think tank in the world. Revenue is stated to be $70.5 million.