Britain: 'exclusive bubbles'

Germany: 'mini-amnesty' for Christmas

France: shopping on Sundays

Spain: the 'six M rules' and no parades

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, European countries are taking different steps to 'save' Christmas and New Year holidays amid lockdowns and social distancing rules.The extended guidelines for England provide further leeway during the festive days, like allowing meeting people who are not members of exclusive bubbles outside of one's home, as long as everyone respects other restrictions mandated in certain areas.The UK government has warned that there "cannot be a 'normal' Christmas" this season, so everyone should stay "mindful" of the risks of large gatherings."Naturally, it should be that at a Christmas party you can celebrate with your grandparents, your grandchildren," Berlin Mayor Michael Muller told the media.While some restrictions would be relaxed, hotels, restaurants and gyms will remain closed. People will be discouraged from setting off fireworks in public places during New Year's celebrations, but there will not be an outright ban on their use.According to Le Figaro newspaper, Macron agreed to review the current rule which says no more than 30 people are allowed to attend mass together, after receiving complaints from the country's bishops.Officials have urged everyone to follow the so-called '6M' rules, which require people to wear masks for as long as possible, wash hands often, maintain physical distance and good ventilation indoors, minimize the number of contacts, and stay home if they have Covid-19 symptoms or have tested positive.There were also recommendations to replace the annual Epiphany parades on January 6 with "static" events that could be broadcast on television.