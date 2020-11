© Reuters / Dado Ruvic



Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

An airline lobbying group has volunteered its service as private-sector enforcer for the Covid vaccine mandates many countries have promised not to enact. Good luck flying - or getting a job, or government benefits - without one.The CEO of Australian airline Qantas got a less than enthusiastic reaction earlier this week when he suggested all international travelers will soon be required to provide proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus before they'll be allowed on board.While establishment types thought it was a smashing idea, skeptics were horrified at the thoughts that a private corporation could force them to consume a pharmaceutical concoction just to fly.The illusion of 'choice' adroitly skirts the thicket of legal issues surrounding mandatory vaccination in most Western countries, as even the most draconian pandemic emergency laws run into difficulties when they try to mandate what would amount to pharmaceutical experiments on unwilling participants. The Nuremberg Code, and the Geneva Convention, for that matter, exist for a reason, and the nuclear-level public shaming deployed against so-called 'anti-vaxxers' can only do so much.The government of Slovakia was able to test a whopping 97 percent of its population in under three weeks by rewarding the compliant with certificates excusing them from curfew and gathering restrictions, and the UK's 'nudge unit' is considering embracing this paradigm for vaccination itself. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global airline lobbying group, has shown with its backing of Qantas' questionable quest that it's 100 percent on board as well.As the backlash to the Australian airline's announcement erupted, spearheaded by UK travel agency Tradewinds Travel's vow not to do business with Qantas going forward, the IATA revealed the entire industry would soon follow in the airline's footsteps. Not only would passengers need to provide proof of vaccination, but they'd be expected to download and use a mobile 'health passport' app. Indeed, the group is already hard at work on a 'Travel Pass' that will allow passengers to flash both their vaccination status and Covid-19 test results at the airport - privacy be damned.The IATA's Travel Pass is far from the only competitor in the health passport field, either. The World Economic Forum's CommonPass , funded by the pandemic-ubiquitous Rockefeller Foundation, emerged as the clear frontrunner earlier this month when three airline conglomerates lined up behind it, issuing a joint statement urging governments to embrace privacy-destroying health passports over freedom-trampling quarantines.Indeed, it was the WEF which drew up the prototype for these health passports years ago with its Known Traveler Digital Identity program. The organization coyly admitted it's currently testing "components of the KTDI concept in a real-life, cross-border context" and working with the IATA as well as the International Civil Aviation Organization to shove the program down the world's throat.But even the most desperate would-be traveler should be wary of what they're signing up for. The WEF has made no secret of its desire to get rid of cash in its sprawling 'Great Reset' plot, embracing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) tracked via blockchain (just like CommonPass, KTDI and other variations of the health passport). The establishment has strongly hinted that individuals who want to work in this brave new world will have to have their vaccines up to date, and a cashless society means the non-compliant won't just be barred from travel and toil -Sure, it will be great to be able to travel the world again.