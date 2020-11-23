"Such phenomena and paranormal abilities of the human body are unimaginable for ordinary people. Nevertheless they are really true."

Parapsychological writing includes a number of complex parapsychological phenomenon including moving the writing instrument, breaking through spatial barriers and thought directed writing. These paranormal phenomenon cannot be explained using modern scientific knowledge. However, the recording of paranormal phenomena, especially of the accumulation of data on experiments conducted using strict scientific methods must eventually approach and disclose the truth about this unknown realm.

She was able to concentrate her thoughts on this to the exception of everything else. We conducted a total of nine experiments, of which three were successful. Each experiment lasted for 15 to 25 minutes. The words and drawings were all black like the ink in the fountain pen used in the experiment. In the three successful experiments, two had clear characters and drawings and the other had fairly blurry circles and dots. Neither of the two observers saw the mechanical balance move at all, demonstrating that the film canister was not under any observable "outside force".

The experiment required that the subject use her thoughts to "write" on the white tape with the fountain pen. During the experiment, those administering the experiment always observed the progress of the experiment from the side, and the automatic recorder drew the weight/time graph. Ten experiments were conducted in all, and three of these were successful. Each experiment lasted approximately 20 minutes. The "writing" was always dots in the same color as the ink used in the fountain pens in the experiment (green and blue).

...the "pen" appears in their "mind", they imagine the object on which the pen is to write (paper, tape, etc). Finally, the 'pen' will suddenly write or make a mark on the paper or tape in their minds with a flash and the process is over. There are also times when the person will use thought to image the paper or tape and then to imagine the "pen", and finally the flash described above.

The scientific study of such phenomenon is often ignored, belittled and ridiculed from the get go. Many people, especially within the scientific community, are quick to instantly dismiss the possibility that such things can be true or possible.

There seems to be a deep concern that the whole field will be tarnished by studying a phenomenon that is tainted by its association with superstition, spiritualism, and magic. Protecting against this possibility sometimes seems more important than encouraging scientific exploration or protecting academic freedom. But this may be changing. The session I presented in was very well-attended, and I found that most people, while not exactly open-minded, were open-hearted, thoughtful, and willing to engage in respectful discussion about the topic.