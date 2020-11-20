© Patrick Hummel

Holy cow! It's a bit cold on top of Mount Washington State Park.Check out these pictures below of sheer frozenness. It looks like everything has been dusted in powdered sugar but if only it were that sweet.According to the New Hampshire State Parks, this winter wonderland was 3 inches of snowfall and wind gusts of 50-70 miles an hour.Park Manager Patrick Hummel braved these incredible conditions to bring us these photos.If you have kids that like the movie "Frozen" have them check out these pictures. I thought it was a bit cold yesterday but apparently, I was wrong.Nothing is as cold as Mount Washington State Park cold. The temperature on the summit never did make it past 0 degrees on Wednesday and accompanied by fog and high winds it must have been magical to look at out a window but not to be hanging outside or anywhere outdoors atop the peak.I have heard stories that the weather conditions can change in a heartbeat atop Mount Washington State Park and I believe it after looking at these photos.The first big cold spell and snow on Mount Washington is a sure sign that winter is coming for the rest of us. I'm glad I had my snow tires put on the car already.