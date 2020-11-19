Election fraud
Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

Russ Ramsland: We have been out looking mostly at Michigan. We are beginning on turning our sights on Pennsylvania and Georgia. The things you find in Michigan are amazing. There are over 3,000 precincts where the presidential votes cast compared to the estimated voters from the SOS (Secretary of State) is 99% all the way up to 350%. Those kind of numbers don't exist in the real world.

So where did all those votes come from? And looking at that, we've gone back and looked at some of these huge vote dumps that were mostly Biden's. We call them spikes. We've gone back and traced the spikes. We've seen where they were cast, primarily in four counties. We looked at how long it took to cast those votes. And we looked at the equipment that exists at all of those locations by serial number. And the fact of the matter is we can't see any physical way possible for some of those votes to have been in those kind of numbers because they just don't have the equipment that can produce it in that timing.