© KCEN

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:We have been out looking mostly at Michigan. We are beginning on turning our sights on Pennsylvania and Georgia. The things you find in Michigan are amazing. There are over 3,000 precincts where the presidential votes cast compared to the estimated voters from the SOS (Secretary of State) is 99% all the way up to 350%.So where did all those votes come from? And looking at that, we've gone back and looked at some of these huge vote dumps that were mostly Biden's. We call them spikes. We've gone back and traced the spikes. We've seen where they were cast, primarily in four counties. We looked at how long it took to cast those votes. And we looked at the equipment that exists at all of those locations by serial number.