© VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

A disturbing new record for the closest asteroid flyby of the Earth has been set, after a space rock named 2020 VT4 came within 400 kilometers (250 miles) of the planet on Friday the 13th. And our planetary defenses missed it.The asteroid was spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii some 15 hours after it made its close approach from our sun-facing blind spot.Estimated to measure between five and 10 meters (16-32 feet) in diameter (about 5.5 refrigerators stacked on top of one another), 2020 VT4 made its closest approach at 17:20 Universal Time (UT) on Friday November 13 over the South Pacific, near the Pitcairn Islands.The flyby dramatically changed the asteroid's path through the solar system, reducing its orbit from 549 days to 315 days. Its next visit is expected on November 13, 2052, though at a much safer 1.8 million miles (2.89 million km) away.The close call understandably made many online question where Earth's planetary defences were and how they could have missed the object.