© The Babylon Bee

After stoking outrage by visiting a salon for a hair treatment during a lockdown, Nancy Pelosi has assured the public she is exempt from lockdown rules since her particular species of lizard-person cannot catch or spread the coronavirus."There isssssss, I mean is, no risk posed by me or any other member of congress getting our hair done during a pandemic," said Pelosi in a statement. "That's because we're just different than you. I can't explain exactly how; we just are. We can't even catch COVID. It's a niccccccceeee, um, I mean nice privilege we enjoy," she said with a casual flick of her tongue.Security camera footage leaked by the salon appears to show Pelosi in her true lizard form as she walks to the back of the building for a hair blowout as well as a fresh human suit."Please do not let this distract us from the true enemy of this country, Donald Trump," Pelosi said as she eyed a housefly buzzing above her head. "You should be grateful that people like ussssss, um- I mean us, are here to protect you."