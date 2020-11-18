steve bannon's war room
War Room's hundreds of episodes no longer appear on the popular streaming platform - the latest big tech company to crack down on the podcast featuring former White House Chief Strategist Bannon, National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam, and Jack Maxey.

This comes as the show doubled down on its effort to expose the left's attempts to steal the 2020 election from President Trump.

Now, the show can still be accessed on Rumble, YouTube, and the Podcast App.

Natalie Winters is a Senior Reporter at the National Pulse and producer of The National Pulse TV show.