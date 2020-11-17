Floods and landslides struck parts of Banyumas District, Central Java Province, since Monday evening, resulting in two deaths, while three others were rendered missing, according to the local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD)."The landslide in Sumpiuh Sub-district in Bogangin Village hit a resident's house and claimed the life of one person," Head of BPBD Banyumas Titik Puji Astuti stated here on Tuesday.In Banjarpanepen Village, a landslide buried a home, killing one person and rendering three members of the family missing, he revealed.Wagiyah, 38, was found dead, while her husband, Basuki, 52, and their two children were still buried under the mud and debris and had yet to be found.Banjarpanepen Village Chief Mujiono noted that the landslide took place at around 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday after heavy rains lashed since Monday (Nov 16) at 11 p.m. local time."As a result of the heavy rains, a 50-meter-high cliff collapsed and hit three residents' houses, one of which was destroyed, while two other houses were buried by landslides," he stated.In Karanglewas Sub-district, a bridge collapsed due to natural disasters.