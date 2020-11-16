Society's Child
Election feed count anomalies: Multiple reversals, fractional vote entries in VA after 11 pm on election night
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 15 Nov 2020 19:19 UTC
No one seems to be questioning the votes in Virginia but they should be. There are multiple reasons why the Virginia results in the 2020 Presidential election should be investigated.
Virginia's election results started coming in shortly after the polls closed on Election Day. There were 378 separate entries or feeds related to Virginia found in the file obtained and shared around the web from the New York Times since a few days after the election. The NYT data feed shows all the entries from the NYT for the Presidential election at a state by state level. This data does not include county or precinct level data feeds.
One oddity in the file noted immediately is that the results for votes are not in whole integers (e.g. 1, 2, 3...). All of the entries have fractional amounts. This makes no sense since ballots do not come in fractions in the US. Each vote equals one vote.
The first 125 entries reported in the NYT data feed were basically reasonable. The results varied in percentage of votes between Presidential candidates and appeared to be random with most votes going to President Trump. Up through this time (11:03 Eastern), President Trump was leading 52% to Biden's 46%. At this time 3.3 million of the eventual 4.4 million votes had already been cast or about 75% of the vote was in. This is when things went off the rails.
Eight entries totaling nearly (800,000) votes were removed from the database during this time. This makes no sense. Each vote should be added to the vote totals not taken away.
Overall three entries of over 300,000 votes were posted in the data base to Biden's vote total. Two entries of over 300,000 votes were taken away. The same happened to President Trump's totals but in much smaller amounts. Overall 851,000 votes were added to Biden's totals and only 318,000 were awarded to President Trump between 11:14pm (Eastern) on November 3rd and 5:00am November 4th. This resulted in over half a million more votes net going to Biden and 73% of the votes during this timeframe.
These reversing entries look like adjusting entries. Anyone in the accounting profession is aware of entries posted in error that are reversed and replaced with the proper entries and amounts. Why the hell would Virginia need to make these types of entries in their voting system? There really is no logical reason (except for fraud).
After these entries noted above were recorded, nearly every entry made into the system for the Presidential election had the same proportion of votes of Biden to Trump. This too is not reasonable. There is nothing random about this. It is highly, highly unlikely that the results of all these entries would be at the same proportion. This too indicates fraud.
Comment: Unfortunately TGP doesn't provide a link to the data source for verification. But all three observations they make - assuming the data is directly from the NYT feed - are very strange indeed: multiple count entries with the exact same ratio (55% to 45%), large counts added and subtracted, and fractional votes.