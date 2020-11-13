The latest case in broiler breeder chickens follows those found in Cheshire and Kent on 2 November.Birds are being culled and control zones have been put in place, the government has confirmed.Bird flu is a name used to refer to a variety of virus strains that infect birds.Authorities say they are taking "immediate and robust action" after the H5N8 strain was found in Herefordshire and Cheshire, and H5N2 was confirmed in Kent.A series of outbreaks of the highly pathogenic bird flu have been reported in Europe in past few weeks.and on Tuesday Dutch health officials ordered the culling of 48,000 chickens following a separate outbreak.Wild birds are believed to be spreading the disease.Testing in Cheshire confirmed the "highly pathogenic strain" is related to the virus currently circulating on the continent, the government said. Then,An investigation has been started into the origin of the disease in each of the cases, the government has said.All areas in Great Britain remain at risk of bird flu in wild birds.According to the NHS the H5N8 strain has not infected any humans worldwide to date, while H5N6 hasn't infected anyone in the UK and doesn't spread from humans to birds easily.Named G4 EA H1N1, it possesses "all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus", according to the authors of a scientific study.