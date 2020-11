© Reuters/Carlos Barria



President Trump is considering founding a digital media company to compete with Fox News, Axios reported on Thursday.Because establishing a cable news alternative to Fox would be expensive and logistically challenging,and try to siphon away Fox subscribers."He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it," a source with knowledge of the plans told Axios The president currently claims that Democrats have "stolen" the election for Joe Biden, and may use rallies to amplify claims of voter fraud. At those rallies, the source said, Trump is "going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox."Trump engaged in a Twitter tirade on Thursday morning that lent credence to the Axios report, retweeting messages in which users renounced their support for Fox over the network's alleged support for Democrats.If it is established, Trump's new media companyafter Biden is inaugurated in January."The president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud," campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told the New York Times.