Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday morning thatCurrently, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the Peach State by about 14,000 votes."Georgia's secretary of state has announced a full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000," reported Zeke Miller, citing The Associated Press.Raffensperger said at the press conference, according to CBS News.earlier on Wednesday morning, awarding him the state's three electoral votes.In Arizona , where there are 11 electoral votes to be collected, tens of thousands of votes are still being counted. Biden currently amassed a roughly 12,800 vote lead.as lawsuits pend in multiple states over alleged voter irregularities and potential fraud, and ballots are still to be counted, or recounted.Still, major media outlets, such as Fox News, ABC News, CNN, NBC News, and The Associated Press, declared Biden the winner of the 2020 election over the weekend.