This isn't about science.

Did you have a nice weekend, my lefty friends? Yes, I know you did. I saw you dancing in Washington Square Park, cheering in Grand Army Plaza, screaming in the streets of Brooklyn, huddled up in Times Square like it was New Year's Eve.I don't begrudge anyone a good time, but I thought this might be an apt moment to ask: We're done with this pandemic thing, right? We must be, becauseThe crowds' defenders say, "They're outside, what's the big deal?" Or: "They're mostly wearing masks, so no problem."So much else remains paused in New York out of an abundance of caution. If crowds could form to cheer on an election result,Guidelines allow for no more than 50 guests at funerals and weddings . Fifty people is not that many. Any ordinary family will quickly have to start culling to such an extent that they may decide to cancel or postpone.And, yes, the 50-person maximum is for an outdoor event. So much for the "outside" and "masked" arguments.Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws at their nursing homes to Cuomo's monstrous COVID-19 order, tweeted: "Also, spare me your argument of: 'But they're wearing masks!' I'd gladly wear a hazmat suit to have a funeral for my husbands' parents." But Dean doesn't have that option.And while the revelers who heart Biden drank champagne in the street, any bar that serves just drinks without a "substantial" meal risks closure. Which is it?There can't be one set of COVID-19 rules for some people but not for others, but that's the naked message from the governor and mayor, both of whom are often seen maskless. If you, however, don't wear a mask, that's a fine. Yes, even outside.The virus, to be clear, can't distinguish between a funeral for a beloved rabbi and a Black Trans Lives protest. Chants of "no justice, no peace" don't magically repel the novel coronavirus, like some protective spell.Our feckless politicians are drunk with the power COVID-19 has granted them. If New Yorkers were quiet because of the election, and because they didn't want to speak out against Cuomo lest they accidentally find themselves aligned with President Trump, that risk is now gone. It's long past the time to stand up for your city — and your rights.But the current situation — one set of rules for the progressive ruling class, another for the rest — can't go on. Soon, New Yorkers will learn the real lesson of the last few days: Do what you want and don't wait for permission.