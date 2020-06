© Reuters / Social Media / Leah Millis



none of the papers proved correlation rose to the level of causation

Several US studies have blamed conservative media for high Covid-19 mortality, claiming pundits like Sean Hannity misled their viewers about the virus. But another study says liberals who also ignored official advice saved lives."The end result, according to one of the studies, is that infection and mortality rates are higher in places where one pundit who initially downplayed the severity of the pandemic - Fox News's Sean Hannity - reaches the largest audiences," the outlet revealed in its pearl-clutching writeup on Thursday, specifically referring to a University of Chicago study published earlier this month.Published last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, another paper claimed Fox News viewers were an average of 11.9 percent more likely to break stay-at-home rules during March and April, tracing these behaviors to the messaging received from the network and not, say, to basic survival needs like grocery shopping and work. And a third, printed in the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review, was even less sanguine, merely showing thatFauci, darling of the mainstream media, wrote that "the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza" rather than a high-fatality virus like SARS. And as more and more asymptomatic people test positive for the virus, that "misinformation" looks a lot closer to the truth than the catastrophic numbers that triggered lockdowns worldwide months ago.Even as WaPo struggled to lump the researchers' conclusions together in a scathing indictment of Covid-19 heresy - the "infodemic" the World Health Organization warned against back in February, even calling for a "vaccine against misinformation" -(i.e. that Americans behaved recklessly because they watched Hannity, or even that Americans' reckless behavior caused them to contract Covid-19).Not mentioned in WaPo's paean to groupthink was another paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, this one published last week. Those researchers found that the Black Lives Matter protests that brought social distancing and lockdowns to a noisy end at the end of last month did not have the "broad negative public health consequences" some had predicted, not because (as some so-called health professionals had declared) racism was a bigger public health crisis than Covid-19, but because most people were actually more likely to stay at home in order to avoid the unruly demonstrations.