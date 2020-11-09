© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

One of the Seven Engineering Wonders of the World placing a seawall across 18 miles of ocean inlet, the Zuiderzee and Delta Works of the Netherlands, unearthed former settlements from 1000A.D and it was claimed that a thousand years ago people of the time built something similar with wood and earth then pumped out cubic miles of sea water settled the land and a storm in 1287 flooded the place and nobody drained the area for eight years until the 1930's. Hidden history what do you think?