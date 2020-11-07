Antarctica earthquake map
Date & time: 2020-11-06 11:49:20 UTC -
Local time at epicenter: Friday, 6 Nov 8.49 pm (GMT -3)
Magnitude: 6.0
Depth: 15.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 62.28°S / 58.26°W (Antarctica)
Nearest volcano: Penguin Island (19 km / 12 mi)