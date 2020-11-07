Earth Changes
M6.0 earthquake hits South Shetland Islands, Antarctica
Volcano Discovery
Fri, 06 Nov 2020 23:40 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Friday, 6 Nov 8.49 pm (GMT -3)
Magnitude: 6.0
Depth: 15.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 62.28°S / 58.26°W (Antarctica)
Nearest volcano: Penguin Island (19 km / 12 mi)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Thousands protest nationwide lockdown in Liverpool, Manchester & London, police increase armed patrols claiming 'increased terrorist threat'
- 'We are essential!' French workers protest lockdown in Toulouse as country's economy slides further into recession
- Video shows UK gym owner ARRESTED & patrons fined for staying open during second national lockdown
- More evidence of fraud? Why does Biden have so many more votes than Democrat senators in swing states?
- Nevada GOP cites voter-fraud claims in criminal referral to AG Barr
- Paul Craig Roberts: Evidence mounts of a stolen election
- 'It was a failure. It was not a success': Dems melt down on conference call over losing House seats they should have won - reports
- RNC deploys legal teams to battleground states as votes are counted
- Stephen Colbert lauded after scolding Trump for doubting 'sacred' elections & called out for doing same when peddling Russiagate
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Mudscrapers and illegal weather reporting
- Twitter permanently suspends David Icke's account over coronavirus misinformation UPDATE: Icke talks to RT
- UK, Holland, Germany, Israel, Russia and South Korea rush to contain Avian Flu outbreaks culling hundreds of thousands of birds
- M6.0 earthquake hits South Shetland Islands, Antarctica
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Senile basement dweller grabs most votes of any presidential candidate in history
- The vote has been hopelessly contaminated. Republican state legislators must now move to appoint pro-Trump electors
- Trump reportedly has no plans to concede presidential race to Biden
- A Biden administration would keep a military presence in Syria
- Trump campaign wins legal battle in Pennsylvania to oversee vote counting
- Democrats already blame each other for failed house races and Republican gains
- Nevada GOP cites voter-fraud claims in criminal referral to AG Barr
- Paul Craig Roberts: Evidence mounts of a stolen election
- 'It was a failure. It was not a success': Dems melt down on conference call over losing House seats they should have won - reports
- RNC deploys legal teams to battleground states as votes are counted
- Senile basement dweller grabs most votes of any presidential candidate in history
- The vote has been hopelessly contaminated. Republican state legislators must now move to appoint pro-Trump electors
- Trump reportedly has no plans to concede presidential race to Biden
- A Biden administration would keep a military presence in Syria
- Trump campaign wins legal battle in Pennsylvania to oversee vote counting
- Democrats already blame each other for failed house races and Republican gains
- Best of the Web: Trump says 'if you count the legal votes, I easily win', accuses media & big tech of election interference
- Donald Trump declares election fraud: 'If you count the legal votes I win.' He's right.
- Former WH strategist Steve Bannon: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey should be arrested for censoring Trump's tweets
- Terminal TDS: NYT pilloried for 'conspiracy theory' op-ed claiming Trump's Twitter typos are strategic 'code' messages
- News broadcasters cut away from Trump's election fraud speech, igniting social media row: 'It's not your job'
- Putin has Parkinsons? Western media goes into frenzy over claims of notorious Russian conspiracy theorist
- Government slammed by experts for repeated failings on data used for lockdown
- "What a spectacle...Grab your popcorn!" Iran & Russia mock US election impasse
- Assassination attempt: Bolivia's President-Elect Luis Arce attacked with dynamite
- SOTT Focus: Election 2020: It's Clear Where This is All Headed...
- Thousands protest nationwide lockdown in Liverpool, Manchester & London, police increase armed patrols claiming 'increased terrorist threat'
- 'We are essential!' French workers protest lockdown in Toulouse as country's economy slides further into recession
- Video shows UK gym owner ARRESTED & patrons fined for staying open during second national lockdown
- More evidence of fraud? Why does Biden have so many more votes than Democrat senators in swing states?
- Stephen Colbert lauded after scolding Trump for doubting 'sacred' elections & called out for doing same when peddling Russiagate
- Twitter permanently suspends David Icke's account over coronavirus misinformation UPDATE: Icke talks to RT
- Danish PM claims its lockdown of entire region "completely extraordinary"
- Candace Owens targets Facebook 3rd-party fact-checkers with lawsuit
- Poll shows 57% of young Muslims in France believe Sharia law more important than national law
- Best of the Web: A message from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò to American Catholics and to all Americans of good will
- The 2020 elections: Hackery is afoot
- Manchester University students rip down 'security' fences erected outside their halls on first day of lockdown in England
- 73 year old nurse ARRESTED for rescuing mum, 97, from care home that denied contact due to lockdowns
- USPS worker nabbed at Canadian border with bin of mail, undelivered ballots
- The reports of election fraud are mounting in Michigan. What's going on?
- NYC protester tries to strangle cop with a chain, armed demonstrators gather outside electoral stations in Arizona and Las Vegas
- Drug war blow: Four states legalize cannabis as DC loosens magic mushroom ban & Oregon is first to decriminalize ALL narcotics
- Can we all now agree that political polling in America is a fraud that exists to help the media gaslight the citizenry?
- The Purge goes into high gear: Youtube censors Bannon mid-livestream - Twitter simultaneously suspends Bannon account
- The Purge: Facebook bans #StopTheSteal as 350,000 Trump voters join group
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- Mycenaean necropolis of Trapeza reveals hierarchical society and ancestor worship
- Ultra-rare coin celebrating Julius Caesar's assassination sells for a record $3.5 million
- Evidence of megadrought in ancient Turkey also reveals tale of human resilience
- Wild conspiracy theory? The truth behind the biggest threat to the 'War on Terror' narrative
- The invention that forever changed the way we write
- Scientists identify 34,000-year-old early East Asian of mixed Eurasian descent
- Flashback: A brief history of government-funded electromagnetic, informational weapons and the remote manipulation of the human brain
- The revelations of Wikileaks: No. 9 - Opening the CIA's vault
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- Inks containing lead on Egyptian papyri unveil ancient writings
- Best of the Web: Treason in America: An overview of the FBI, CIA and matters of 'National Security'
- The brilliance of ancient engineers shows in watermill complex in southern France
- Fossil footprints mark a toddler's perilous prehistoric journey
- Bronze Age herders 'less mobile than previously thought'
- Medieval plague outbreaks picked up speed over 300 years
- Technique to regenerate optic nerve a possible future glaucoma treatment
- Mysterious radio signal is coming from inside our galaxy
- Tiny, shape-changing machines that deliver medicine efficiently to the GI tract developed by researchers
- The mysterious platypus discovered to have biofluorescent fur
- How farms protect from childhood asthma
- DNA-based tagging technology coming soon
- New technique to observe atoms
- Ancient dog DNA traces canine diversity to the Ice Age
- Australian bees discovered to 'have adapted their vision to forage in night-time conditions'
- New way to plug a human brain into a computer: Via veins
- The order of life
- Earth-size planet sighted careening through the galaxy
- Japanese scientists publish most detailed and complete record yet of Earth's last magnetic reversal
- Another possible Nova in M31
- Analysis of gravitational-wave data leads to wealth of discoveries
- How Covid deaths are over-counted
- Finnish daycares built a 'forest floor', and it changed children's immune systems for the better
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Weird World of Color Perception and Adaptation: Interview with Dr. Katie Tregillus
- DNA tracks mysterious Denisovans to Tibetan cave, humans mated with two of their populations
- 'Weird little molecule' detected on Titan - never been found in any atmosphere before
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Mudscrapers and illegal weather reporting
- UK, Holland, Germany, Israel, Russia and South Korea rush to contain Avian Flu outbreaks culling hundreds of thousands of birds
- M6.0 earthquake hits South Shetland Islands, Antarctica
- Tropical storm Eta leaves at least 8 dead in Honduras
- Several rescued, train derailed after flash floods in south Spain - 5 inches of rain in 12 hours
- Storm and heavy rains causes flooding in Mecca and other parts of Saudi Arabia
- Flash floods strike Malaysia
- Heavy rains and flooding hit large parts of western Belize
- Storm Eta: Guatemala landslide kills at least 50 - month's worth of rain in less than half a day
- Worst locust outbreak in Ethiopia for 25 years
- Nearly a foot of snow hits Atlantic Canada
- More deadly floods in Kasese, Uganda
- Floods hit N'Djamena, Chad again
- Waterspout seen near coast of Beirut, Lebanon
- Record cold in Brazil - significant loss to fruit harvest
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Reset vibes and electrogravitics craft spotted
- Thousands of homes flooded in Magdalena Department, Colombia
- State of emergency in Sanharo, Brazil after nearly 6 months' worth of rain in ONE day
- Man swept away in flood waters in Trinidad: 'Worst floods ever,' says councillor
- 33% excess rainfall in extended monsoon season for the Indian state of Karnataka
- Doorbell cam catches meteor fireball over Lakeland, Tennessee
- Slow-moving meteor fireball? Mysterious light moving across the night sky stuns residents in a Chinese city
- Meteor fireball over northeastern USA so bright it could be seen 550 miles away - 'Brightest shooting star of my life'
- AMS October 2020 meteor fireballs compilation
- Asteroid's fireball over Perth, Western Australia sounded like a 'meth lab blew up'
- 'Outstanding' meteor fireball explodes over northern USA
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Meteor fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'
- Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
- The ten worst Covid decision-making failures
- South Korea reports 83 deaths among people given flu jabs amid safety concerns
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- Anthony Fauci: 40 years of lies from AZT to remdesivir
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- High fat or 'ketogenic' diets could prevent, reverse heart failure
- Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone or just masked by Covid-19?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Death in Covid Vaccine Study - No Safety Concerns?
- Best of the Web: Singapore suspends two flu vaccines after deaths of 48 recipients in South Korea
- South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
Quote of the Day
The devil's in that woman.
- Miss Emma, cook at Arkansas governor's mansion
Recent Comments
Woman and other " soft targets" are definitely being singled out. It is also being noted that a lot of the officers aren't English speaking!
Some information that ought to be considered by anyone speaking or acting in relation to Islam. Islam is the fastest growing religion/Sect on the...
'Neolithic construction boom'. They've got a way with words, these archaeologists, eh? "The building of Mount Pleasant would have involved a huge...
.. .. .. Hey! Isn't PCR just another )ew-owned plebe; ala their Alex )ewnes, that Noam-of-the-Chomskies, Gene Rosen,..
A side issue perhaps, but picking on women seems to be a characteristic of the current soy-boy generation UK police. I wonder why that is.