jonathan swan tweet
The election ain't over quite yet ... but one thing certainly is: political polling in America. Donezo. Finished. History.

















Remember everyone saying in 2016 "I'll never trust the polls again"? Well people did trust the polls again. And ... just look.

(Well, some of us didn't 😏)

In my humble opinion, political polling in America has been exposed as a fraud intended to suppress the Republican vote by gaslighting conservatives into thinking their candidates are losing and losing badly.

Change my mind.