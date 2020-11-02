Society's Child
Twitter announces news outlets that can call election results
Washington Examiner
Mon, 02 Nov 2020 19:42 UTC
On Monday, the social media giant announced seven news outlets it'll lean on to make proclamations of election outcomes. The list includes ABC News, Associated Press, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and NBC News. Twitter will wait for two of those seven outlets to call a race before it allows posts definitively declaring a winner. Twitter said it will label tweets prematurely declaring a winner.
If users attempt to share a tweet that prematurely calls a race, they will receive a notification that reads, "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted," with a link to "find out more." They also may see a warning that says, "Official sources called this election differently." Additionally, the tweets can be labeled if "1. The account has a US 2020 candidate label (including presidential candidates & campaigns) 2. The account is US-based with more than 100k followers, or 3. They have significant engagement (25k likes or 25k Quote Tweets + Retweets)."
The platform will be focused on the presidential race between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden and hotly contested congressional races. There has been a lot of attention on social media platforms leading up to the election on how they plan on handling misinformation, even if it's from a politician running for office.
On Sunday, Trump denied an Axios report that he intends to declare victory on election night even if all of the votes haven't been counted. However, the president noted, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."
"I think it's terrible that we can't know the results of an election the night of the election. ... We're going to go in the night of, as soon as that election's over, we're going in with our lawyers," the president added.
Many states expanded how long after Election Day they will accept ballots to be counted given the number of people who have opted to vote by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that North Carolina can accept ballots up to nine days after Election Day as long as they're postmarked by Tuesday. The high court also ruled that Pennsylvania can accept ballots up to three days after Election Day.
While Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser, suggested the administration might start a legal battle to exclude ballots counted after Election Day to prevent an attempt by Democrats to "steal back" the election, most states will not have all of the ballots cast counted by Wednesday. Given how long after Election Day some states will still accept ballots and that some states have yet to begin counting all the early votes, it's unlikely that there will be a definitive winner on Tuesday.