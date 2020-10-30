© Reuters / Aziz Karimov



Armenia and Azerbaijan have again accused one another of shelling civilians, as fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region continues after the failure of the US-brokered truce earlier this week.Azerbaijan said that Armenian forces have shelled the cities of Tartar and Barda. The strikes on the latter are said to have. The attack was allegedly carried out using Smerch multiple rocket launchers.Azerbaijani officials have invited foreign diplomats and human rights groups to visit the city and see the aftermath of the shelling for themselves. They also posted photos of destruction and body bags lying on the ground on social media.Armenia's Defense Ministry has denied targeting Barda and labelled Baku's claims "groundless and deceitful."The Armenia-backed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, meanwhile, have accused the Azerbaijani military of shelling two of the largest cities in the self-proclaimed republic.Nagorno-Karabakh's human rights ombudsman has shared pictures on Twitter showing the destruction caused by the alleged attack. Baku, however, insisted the Armenian statements were nothing but "disinformation."Besides mutual accusations of shelling, there were also reports of resumed scuffles between the two sides along the contact line.The mainly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, unilaterally declared independence from Baku in the early 1990s and has since been backed by Armenia. Azerbaijani authorities, who consider the area illegally occupied by Yerevan, have vowed to regain control of it.Both sides of the conflict refuse to lay down their arms, each accusing the other of unwillingness to search for compromise or make any concessions.