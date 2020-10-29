© Action News on 6abc



The black man shot and killed by Philadelphia police on Monday, Walter Wallace Jr., had a long criminal record that included violent offenses, local media have reported. Wallace's death has led to riots in the city.The 27-year-old was fatally shot by officers afterThe incident sparked large protests in Philadelphia, which quickly descended into rioting and looting. Sympathetic media reports have portrayed Wallace as a husband, father and aspiring musician who struggled to overcome mental health issues, but court documents obtained by news outlets revealIn 2017,after kicking down the door of a woman and putting a gun to her head, Fox News reportedafter punching a police officer in the face.According to the Philadelphia Inquirer,which led to the fatal incident. His family claims that the third call to emergency services that day was for an ambulance to help Wallace with a psychotic episode, but that the police arrived instead.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Tuesday that it was not clear if the two officers who shot Wallace were aware of his condition or criminal background.A relative previously told Fox News that Wallace had struggled with mental health issues and was bipolar. He was at one stage ordered by a judge to undergo psychiatric evaluation treatment, the news station reported.Family members have stated that Wallace was bipolar. A local ABC affiliate reported thatHis family's attorney, Shaka Johnson, said that Wallace was taking lithium, and suggested that the officers who arrived at the scene should have been properly trained to deal with his condition.The shooting led to mayhem in the streets of Philadelphia, prompting Governor Tom Wolf to mobilize the National Guard in a bid to restore order and stop further vandalism and looting. Police forces across the United States have been accused of carrying out racially motivated shootings and other acts of violence, following the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. His killing sparked riots that spread across the country, with many parts of the country still seeing Black Lives Matter demonstrations on a regular or even nightly basis.