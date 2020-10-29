Two Facebook users are seeking damages on behalf of hundreds of thousands of Canadians whose personal data may have been improperly used for political purposes.The proposed class-action lawsuit filed by Calgary residents Saul Benary and Karma Holoboff asks the Federal Court to order the social-media giant to bolster its security practices to better protect sensitive information and comply with federal privacy law.It also seeks $1,000 for each of the approximately 622,000 Canadians whose information was shared with others through a digital app.The app, at one point known as "This is Your Digital Life," encouraged users to complete a personality quiz but collected much more information about the people who installed the app as well as data about their Facebook friends, the commissioners said.The commissioners concluded that Facebook broke Canada's privacy law governing companies by failing to obtain valid and meaningful consent of app users and their friends, and that it had "inadequate safeguards" to protect user information.As a result, Therrien launched his own Federal Court action in February, asking a judge to declare that Facebook violated Canadian privacy law.The two subsequently complained to Therrien's office about the improper collection and disclosure of their information.In October last year, the commissioner informed Benary and Holoboff they were entitled to pursue their complaints in Federal Court.Lawyers for Benary and Holoboff had no comment.Facebook has not yet responded in court to the class-action application and did not immediately provide comment on the filing.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.