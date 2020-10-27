© Drop of Light/Shutterstock/DEBATI.bg/KJN



"Belarusians know that, on October 26, the main job is to show that no one will work for the regime. They are risking their personal freedom today so that we can achieve freedom for our country."

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, now exiled in the EU, called a nationwide strike Monday after long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko refused to step down following an ultimatum from the opposition.The measure finally brings things to a head after months of protest and will be seen as a litmus test for theOn Monday morning, opposition-leaning media reported that multiple large businesses throughout the country had ceased working. This was denied by the government, which claimed that key enterprises are "operating normally" and "production has not been stopped."On October 13, in what she called the 'People's Ultimatum',Writing on her Telegram channel, Tikhanovskaya announced on Monday morning that the deadline had passed, andAccording to the most popular opposition Telegram channel, the Polish-based NEXTA Live which has almost two million subscribers,including the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ), Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT), and Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ).Early on Monday morning, Euradio reported that police detained workers at Grodno Azot, a chemical plant near the border with Poland.The unrest in Belarus began on August 9, after the county's presidential election. After the closure of polling stations, and the publication of an exit poll, mass protests began against the falsification of results. According to the Central Election Committee, incumbent President Lukashenko received 80.10 percent of the vote, with opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya receiving just 10.12 percent. During days of protests, police and internal troops used tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.