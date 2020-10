© Reuters

About the Author:

Peter Andrews, Irish science journalist and writer based in London. He has a background in the life sciences, and graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in genetics.

There has been a 98% plummet in flu infections this year,about which many had warned. Experts say we can thank masks and social distancing. But does this really add up?Although there is no mass testing for flu as there is for Covid, theAustralia essentially 'skipped' their flu season this year, with not a single case reported since July (their peak). In fact, flu has more or less vanished throughout the Southern Hemisphere, and early indicators suggest it will follow suit north of the equator. What can explain this unprecedented decline?To my mind there arePlease note that the boffins are already treating this suggestion as something akin to flat-Earth theory.It does seem to be the case thatA recent study from Yale University found that of 13,000 patients admitted to in a major hospital with respiratory diseases, practically no one ever had both a cold and the flu at the same time. In fact, lung tissue that had been previously exposed to the cold virus was immune to the flu virus.But the scientists say that this solution doesn't add up: no more than a fifth of the population has been exposed to Covid, and so everyone else should be fertile ground for the flu. But if they are wrong, and Covid is actually far more widespread than the scientists think,could be contributing to flu's downfall. (The question is why Covid would have won this battle so completely, for there to be- surely the flu would have gotten to some people before Covid did?)Before I give it, please note thatnot least because it would mean Covid is far less dangerous than has been widely asserted.The scientific establishment is quickly forming ranks behind the theory thatThey "overwhelmingly agree" that this is so; their certainty is remarkable at this early stage.But why would these measures have worked so unintentionally well for flu, which has been with us for millennia, but Covid cases are still skyrocketing?The proponents of this theory have an explanation.But even if all of these estimates were right, there is still the unanswered question of why flu would have been eradicated so completely.In my opinion, this hand-waving explanation might just be theExperts are claiming, with a straight face,which varies wildly between countries and regions,Much more likely in my opinion is thatin the vast majority of cases. Is it really so hard to believe that flu sufferers could have been confused for Covid cases? After all, we know that lung cancer patients were . In any case, and irrespective of the explanation, one wonders if the flu's disappearing act means that the largest-ever flu vaccine rollout slated for this winter will be cancelled. Somehow, I think not.