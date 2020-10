Rapper Lil Pump seems to be a big fan of President Donald Trump.The star rapper posted a message on his Instagram story late Sunday night, and loudly endorsed Trump for president because he doesn't want to pay higher taxes if Joe Biden wins.He also said, "F**k Sleepy Joe." You can watch the absurd video below.If you don't find this incredibly entertaining, then you simply don't have a sense of humor.Will Lil Pump's endorsement be enough to swing the election for Donald Trump? We'll find out in only eight short days!