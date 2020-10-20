© Reuters / Brendan McDermid; Reuters / Carlos Barria

Rapper 50 Cent has become an unlikely supporter of Donald Trump's reelection campaign, with the hip hop artist reacting in horror to Joe Biden's tax plan, which hikes rates on high earners, and calling on fans to "vote for Trump."The 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' star threw his weight behind the president in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a screencap from a news broadcast showing the top combined state and local tax rates under Biden's proposal along with an outraged caption."WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE for TRUMP) I'M OUT. F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway," he wrote, adding "I don't care Trump doesn't like black people. 62%, are you out of ya f**king mind?"Born Curtis Jackson, the entertainer has largely voiced disapproval for Trump in the past, slamming him as a "reality show president" and a "nightmare," while even claiming he turned down $500,000 to attend his inauguration.Some rallied to his defense, however, arguing that Biden's tax proposal would punish the rapper's success and hand "half his earnings" to the government.