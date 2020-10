© GETTY / VERA R



Residents of the west coast of America were treated to a spectacular phenomenon when a "jaw-dropping" fireball streaked across the night's sky.People of California, Oregon and Washington spotted what some are calling the "most amazing" fireball they have ever seen. The fireball, which was a meteor which hit the atmosphere, came into view on the evening of October 23.David told the IMO : "It was beyond incredible."Debra detailed her experience, saying: "The object falling was so green and dramatic that I began screaming to the passenger in my car - 'oh, my God--look, look at that...'"I then saw it break into a few pieces, and continued trying to look to the extent my passenger was helping me to drive."I then wondered if it could have been a firework, but was sure that it was a meteor, and came home and began checking the computer for other reports. It was definitely green."Julie said: "I was in my vehicle and just happened to be directly in front of me dropping quickly down past the horizon."For one to two seconds, it was nearly as bright as the full moon."Fireballs occur when a meteor or another space rock hits the atmosphere.Air seeps into the pores of the rock, pushing it apart and causing it to explode.The IMO said: "Fireballs are meteors that appear brighter than normal. Due to the velocity at which they strike the Earth's atmosphere, fragments larger than one millimetre have the capability to produce a bright flash as they streak through the heavens above."These bright meteors are what we call fireballs and they often strike fear and awe for those who witness them."