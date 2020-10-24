© Sabine Reinhold



Nutrition reveals low levels of mobility

Technology transfer by word of mouth

Original publication:

Diet and subsistence in Bronze Age pastoral communities from the southern Russian steppes and the North Caucasus.

PLoS ONE (2020), DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0239861

Bronze Age pastoralists in what is now southern Russia apparently covered shorter distances than previously thought. It is believed that the Indo-European languages may have originated from this region, and these findings raise new questions about how technical and agricultural innovations spread to Europe. An international research team, with the participation of the University of Basel, has published a paper on this topic.

Until now, experts assumed that this transfer of technology was based on the long-distance migrations and trade contacts of these mobile pastoral communities, and that this mobility connected the Middle East with Europe. An international research team, with the participation of the University of Basel, has now questioned whether these communities did actually travel over such long distances. They published their study in the journal Plos One.

The researchers reconstructed the diet of the Bronze Age pastoral societies in order to draw conclusions about their migration patterns.

"These human bones and teeth are archaeological treasures," says the study's author Professor Kurt Alt, visiting professor at the University of Basel and professor at Danube Private University in Krems. "They are fundamental resources for gaining a deeper understanding of economic strategies, the mobility patterns associated with them and social differentiation."

The research team analyzed the isotope ratios in bone collagen, which reflect the isotope ratios in the main foodstuffs that a person eats.

According to Sandra Pichler from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel, co-author of the study, the isotope analysis showed that these communities were not highly mobile.

"This study's findings imply that Caucasian communities were not highly mobile and did not undertake large-scale migrations, suggesting that the revolutionary technical innovations of the 4th and 3rd millennium BCE, such as wagons or metal weapons, were transmitted in other ways."

For the study, researchers from the University of Basel and the Berlin German Archaeological Institute (DAI) collaborated with scientists from the Curt Engelhorn Centre Archaeometry in Mannheim (Germany), the Nasledie heritage organization in Stavropol (Russia) and the Universities of Moscow (Russia) and Krems (Austria).