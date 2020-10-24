As the presidential election looms, experts expect more dirty tricks from both major party campaigns. And now officials are warning of a growing plot to influence the election by asking Joe Biden questions.warned James Moss, who works in intelligence. ", but they seem to think putting out factual information about Joe Biden could sway the election toward Trump. And everyone has to work hard against that."Efforts are already underway to stop this, with the Biden campaign calling lids early every day, and only letting Senator Kamala Harris out to campaign. Twitter has even banned The New York Post, one of the few media outlets not fighting this plot, for attempting to publish information about Biden and his dealings. Still, people worry that facts about Joe Biden could still slip out there."He's been a politician for 47 years," said campaign staffer Luke Bailey, "so it's hard for people to know as little as possible about him. We just have to be vigilant of any attempt out there to ask Biden a question on camera when he is away from the safety of a teleprompter."Even President Donald Trump seems to be helping fight this plot, making sure with each tweet and public statement that he draws all attention to himself. "Pay attention to me!" Trump recently said.