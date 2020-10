© M. Valstar et al., Radiotherapy & Oncology, doi:10.1016/j.radonc.2020.09.034, 2020.



The findings may have implications for radiotherapy, a cancer treatment that can cause damage to salivary glands and leave lasting complications.Doctors don't regularly come across undiscovered bits of human anatomy, but a team of physicians recently reported a never-before-described set of salivary glands in patients' necks.While going through these scans, he found something usual.— PSMA PET/CT, a form of combined positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) that uses a radioactive tracer that binds to a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). This method is typically used to detect prostate cancer, but in a prior study , Vogel and his colleagues had found that it also labels salivary gland cells, where PSMA is also expressed."This scan is extremely sensitive for the salivary glands," Vogel says. "So we can see more than ever before."When Vogel first observed the unanticipated signal, he says he was confused — salivary gland cells were not thought to be abundant in this location. Immediately, he sought a second opinion from his colleague Matthijs Valstar, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the NCI. "You never believe something until you have some feedback from others," Vogel tells The Scientist. "But we agreed that it really was an unexpected and significant signal that requires further investigation."To examine further, Vogel and Valstar assembled a team of more than a dozen researchers from NCI and three other medical centers in the Netherlands. Together, they, the section of the nasopharynx just behind the pharynx. These findings appeared last week (October 16) in Radiotherapy & Oncology According to Vogel, there are likely two main reasons the tubarial glands haven't been found before: researchers had not previously used PSMA PET/CT to look for salivary glands, and the newly discovered glands are located in a region that's hard to access with standard surgical procedures. "With the other salivary glands, you can just feel them by either with your hand or see them during surgery," Vogel explains.Nasal endoscopy is a method in which a tube with a tiny camera and light are used to image the nose and sinuses.However, they also note that some might disagree with this categorization, because the new glands share similarities with minor glands as well.Because salivary glands are at risk of damage from radiotherapy, the team also set out to investigate whether radiotherapy exposure to the tubarial glands would affect patients.Vincent Vander Poorten, an otorhinolaryngologist at University Hospital Leuven (UZ Leuven) in Belgium who was not involved in this study but has collaborated with the authors on other projects, says that"I don't think there is any doubt this is new salivary tissue that has been discovered." Chris Nutting, an oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital in the UK who was not involved in this study, tells The Scientist. "One of the areas that we are very keen on pursuing is trying to identify salivary tissue and avoiding it because it causes one of the main complications of radiotherapy." The question is how much sparing this gland will actually improve patient outcomes, he adds. The authors conducted a retrospective study, which looks back at previously collected data, but Nutting says a prospective study, which enrolls participants and observes the outcomes of an exposure over time, will be important.Vogel, too, notes that whether radiotherapy to spare the tubarial glands will actually make a difference in patient outcomes is an open question. "That is the reason that we cannot just implement this new finding into treatment today," he adds. "We have to do prospective evaluations to see if it really helps patients. This is something that we envision [doing in] the coming years."