© Adam Schultz/Biden for President



Joe Biden's tax proposals have gone through a variety of iterations over the course of his campaign, but lately, he's settled on a pledge not to raise taxes on those earning under $400,000.Even if Biden claims he would not directly raise income tax rates on those earning under $400,000, there are a number of policy changes he'd make that wouldAs one example,Yet in 2018, the last year for which the penalties were still in place,according to IRS data , which representedBiden has also planned to overhaul the way tax breaks work for retirement savings. The Tax Foundation concluded that, on net,for those earning above $80,250 but under $400,000, violating Biden's tax pledge to not raise taxes on earners below the $400,000 threshold."There are also indirect ways in which the Biden plan would hit those earning less than $400,000. For instance,as Biden has pledged,or shareholders of those companies.While there's no doubt that, as proposed, Biden's taxes would hit the top 1% much harder,from an ideological cross section of organizations (the Tax Policy Center, Penn Wharton Budget Model, Tax Foundation, and American Enterprise Institute) concluded even if just by a few hundred dollars for lower earners.This, of course, is just what is being proposed. As Biden seeks funding sources for the massive new spending he's proposing, it will become increasingly difficult to confine tax hikes to those earning above $400,000.One study from Moody's Analytics that is regularly cited by the Biden campaign found thatthat would have to be filled in some way unless Biden just wants to pile money onto the national debt, which is already on track to smash the record set during World War II during his first term.There is also less reason that Biden deserves the benefit of the doubt givenWhen he was Barack Obama's running mate in 2008, Biden pledged unequivocally , "No one making less than $250,000 under Barack Obama's plan will see one single penny of their tax raised, whether it's their capital gains tax, their income tax, investment tax, any tax."Given Democrats' increasing dependence on suburban voters, it's understandable that he would want to assure the middle class and upper-middle class that their taxes would not go up if he were president.