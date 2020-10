© Reuters/Temilade Adelaja



Soldiers have reportedly opened fire at people protesting against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, shortly after a 24-hour curfew was imposed in the city over the escalating demonstrations.Gunfire and sirens were heard in the Lekki district of Nigeria's financial capital, witnesses told Reuters.Though there have been no official reports of fatalities or injuries, some locals shared graphic footage on social media of blood-soaked garments and flags.one local security officer said.Earlier on Tuesday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu introduced a 24-hour curfew for an indefinite period after a police station was set alight, saying thatA spokesperson for the governor later said an investigation had been ordered into the reports of shootings.The curfew was apparently ignored by theSARS was disbanded earlier in October, but people in Lagos and elsewhere in Nigeria are