All bodies recovered from coal mine in South Sumatra, says officialA landslide caused by heavy rains killed at least 11 miners at a coal mine in Indonesia's South Sumatra province on Wednesday.According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, the site of the landslide was a mine tunnel about 20 meters deep at Tanjung Lalang village in Muara Enim district."Seasonal rains in recent days have caused the landslide," said Raditya Jati, a spokesperson at disaster mitigation authority.He said all the bodies have been recovered and handed over to their families.The agency previously warned that the ongoing La Nina weather phenomenon could increase total precipitation in Indonesia by up to 40% until February 2021.The spokesperson urged people to prepare for heavy rains and strong winds and to remain alert for floods and landslides.