As reported on Wednesday the head of Burisma Holdings was indicted this week in Ukraine!The claim alleges that Hunter Biden and his partners received $16.5 million over several years for their 'services' in Ukraine. Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden took a lucrative post on the Burisma Board in 2014. Hunter Biden was making millions from the corrupt Ukrainian oil and gas company.New memos released earlier this month revealed Burisma Holdings, Hunter Biden's Ukrainian natural gas company, pressured the Obama State Department to help end the corruption investigation during the 2016 election cycle just one month before then-Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor probing his son Hunter. Joe Biden bragged about getting Viktor Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.The media immediately covered for Biden and said his targeting of Mr. Shokin was totally unrelated to the prosecutor's corruption investigation into Hunter and Burisma Holdings.Burisma Holdings actually name-dropped Hunter Biden when requesting help from the State Department.Earlier this month the chief of Burisma Holdings was indicted in Ukraine. He has gone missing.Now this... M3thods reported:Someone needs to get Schiff on the record for his ties to these two companies.