New memos released earlier this month revealed Burisma Holdings, Hunter Biden's Ukrainian natural gas company, pressured the Obama State Department to help end the corruption investigation during the 2016 election cycle just one month before then-Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor probing his son Hunter. Joe Biden bragged about getting Viktor Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.
The media immediately covered for Biden and said his targeting of Mr. Shokin was totally unrelated to the prosecutor's corruption investigation into Hunter and Burisma Holdings.
Burisma Holdings actually name-dropped Hunter Biden when requesting help from the State Department.
According to CD Media last week former Ukrainian official Oleksandr Onyshchenko said Hunter Biden was receiving "off the books" payments from Burisma in the millions. Earlier this month the chief of Burisma Holdings was indicted in Ukraine. He has gone missing.
Democrat Adam Schiff is linked to both US corporations named in the $7.4 BILLION corruption case.
Here are US government documents that show Schiff's links to and donations from BlackRock and Franklin Templeton Investments.
