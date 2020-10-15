© DPA



A clean-up is underway on Thursday after severe storms in the northern part of the country.Water levels rose significantly in coastal areas of Germany due to storms and severe rain on Wednesday.said meteorologist Stefan Kreibohm from the weather station at Hiddensee.After the flood, the focus is now on the damage: the district of Vorpommern-Greifswald was particularly affected in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. On Wednesday, alarm stage 2 was triggered there due to rising water levels.In the second of four alarm stages, the dams were to be checked for damage and, if necessary, sealed with sandbags, the State Office for Agriculture and the Environment (StALU) said.The storm also knocked down several trees and branches throughout the district.. According to police reports, trees had fallen onto two cars in the Stralsund area.This tweet by the German Weather Service shows there was lots of rain across Germany on Wednesday.In Rostock-Warnemünde water spilled over onto the pier. Beach chairs were left floating in the water and had to be salvaged.According to media reports, Lubmin's mayor Axel Vogt expects there has been flood damage to the newly raised beach in Meckenburg-Western Pomerania.The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) extended the storm surge warning in the Baltic Sea area until Thursday. According to the warning, water levels of up to 1.15 metres above average sea level were still to be expected on almost the entire German Baltic coast.However, it is improving. "The water levels along the coast are slowly falling," the agency said, however.Many shipping companies stopped their ferry operations on Wednesday. The shipping company FRS Königslinjen, which operates the Swedish fast ferry between Sassnitz-Mukran and Ystad, also cancelled departures for Thursday.