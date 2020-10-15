Instead, Gilead has paid kickbacks to doctors to prescribe these drugs without patients being informed about the possible risks.

My wife died because of Hep C medicine (poison) called Harvoni: Ricardo Cunha

Many people who had taken the miracle Hep C drug were getting very aggressive cancers: Tami Aliani

His oncologist said he had never seen a cancer spread this fast. They admitted my son to the hospital and while he was there we discovered that many people who had taken the miracle Hep C drug, were getting very aggressive cancers. They all had only one thing in common

I am dying: Analidio Marreiros

I was in coma for 20 days: Charity Cnyder

I know that the doctors are covering themselves by hiding the coma.

I'd rather die than be killed: Cathy Dreifort

Harvoni damaged my life: Julie Kelly

All my body aches: S.M.*

I ended up with serious lifetime debilitating side effects: Emma Imperato

thousands of them, all over the world, same side effects, and the Doctors pushed it on them also.

31% of reported cases resulted in death: Institute for Safe Medication Practices

Gilead clinical trial on 3-year old children

