© AP

A Turkish seismic survey ship has reached the location in the eastern Mediterranean where it will operate and was beginning to take readings on Wednesday, Turkey's Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.In a move reviving tensions with Greece,"Oruc Reis has reached the area in the eastern Mediterranean where it will carry out its activities. Tests began yesterday and we are beginning to receive the first seismic readings today," Donmez told a conference by video link.to "allow diplomacy" before an European Union summit at which sanctions against Turkey were discussed.On Tuesday, the United States slammed Turkey's decision to send the vessel back, accusing Ankara of unilaterally stoking tensions and "deliberately" complicating the resumption of talks with Greece.